Gang of robbers busted, 4 held with Rs1.8m cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The city circle police of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday smashed a gang of robbers with the arrest of its four members including ringleader recovering from them Rs1.8 million cash and seven motorcycles.

Sub-Division Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan told the media persons that the gang was active in city circle and involved in multiple theft and dacoity cases. He said the city police led by SHO Zeshan Iqbal and Cantt police led by SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, in a joint action, arrested four members of the gang named Fayyaz, Gulzar, Babar Ali and Shumal.

The police also recovered seven motorcycles stolen and snatched from different areas and Rs1.8 million cash from them.

The SDPO said that the gang was involved in multiple robbery and dacoity cases. He said that further investigation from the arrested accused was underway.