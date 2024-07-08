GOC Kohat stresses unity during Muharram

Kohat - General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Div Kohat, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, emphasized the importance of patience, solidarity, and brotherhood among all sects during the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram, urging collective efforts to thwart the nefarious intentions of evil elements. He expressed these views while addressing separate gatherings of local elders and youth at Governor’s Cottage Parachinar on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, provided a detailed briefing on the arrangements made for the peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was attended by Commander 73 Brigade Brigadier Shahzad Azim, District Police Officer Kurram Nisar Ahmed Khan, Commanding Officer 55 Baloch Colonel Yousaf, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Yousaf Karim, Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram Hafeezullah, and local elders.

Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti highlighted the enduring sacrifices made by the martyrs of Karbala for the sake of religion, urging everyone to not only demonstrate brotherhood, peace, and tolerance during Muharram-ul-Haram but throughout the entire year.

“We must thwart all the negative plans of anti-state elements with full force,” he asserted, acknowledging the clear sacrifices of security forces for maintaining peace. He called for full cooperation with all state institutions to ensure a peaceful Muharram.

The local elites and youth informed the GOC about their issues and reaffirmed their complete cooperation with all institutions during Muharram-ul-Haram this year.