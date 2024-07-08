Government approves Army deployment nationwide for security during Muharram

The federal government has granted the approval of Army deployment across the country during Muharram pertaining to security concerns.

The Federal government has also approved to deploy Pakistan Army and civil armed forces in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan along with provinces as per issued federal government notification.

The notification mentioned that details about army deployment will be discussed with relevant authorities. The deployment of army and civil armed forces has been allowed for an indefinite period.

The decision on the return of the army troops will be taken with mutual consultation. The army as a quick response force is going to be deployed on the request of provinces.

The provinces will decide about the place and numbers of deployment of army troops.

Earlier, the Sindh government approved the deployment of army, rangers and FC prosonnel.