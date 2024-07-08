Monday, July 08, 2024
Govt bans drone cameras for Muharram processions

Web Desk
8:44 PM | July 08, 2024
The government on Monday prohibited the use of drones during Majalis and procession in the first 10 days of Muharram.

The decision was taken in a meeting headed by Interior Minister Mohsi Naqvi.

In the meeting, it was added that the restriction of mobile phone signals or internet would be decided in context with the security situation.

Naqvi said that the centre would provide all possible support for the upholding of peace in the provinces including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

In the meeting, it was directed to prepare plans for processions in view of rains while strict checking was ordered on the entrance and exit routes.

The federal interior minister said the processions should be monitored through cameras.

