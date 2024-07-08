Govt taking measures to resolve issues of masses

SARGODHA - The PMLN,federal and Punjab, government is taking measures to resolve the issues of the masses. It was claimed by PMLN Member Punjab Assembly and District General Secretary Rana Munawar Ghous while talking to APP at PML-N Sillanwali tehsil office on Sunday. He said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking practical steps for prosperity and develop ment. Rana Munawar Ghous highlighted the government’s relentless efforts to combat inflation and reduce unemployment. “The PMLN had always been and would continue to be a beacon of prosperity for the country and nation,“ he stated. The PMLN was the guarantor of the promotion of democratic values,he claimed.”

We had consistently played a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of the people and ensuring national security and development”,MPA added.