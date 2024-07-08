Hamas says hostage deal possible without permanent ceasefire

CAIRO - Hamas is waiting for a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, two officials from the Palestinian group said on Sunday, five days after it accepted a key part of a US plan aimed at ending the nine-month-old war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to hold consultations on Sunday on the next steps in negotiating the three-phase plan that was presented in May by US President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

It aims to end the war and free around 120 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

“We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation’s response,” one of the two Hamas officials told media, asking not to be identified.

Another Palestinian official with knowledge of the ceasefire deliberations said Israel was in talks with the Qataris and that a response was expected within days.

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is to meet with the Qatari prime minister and the Israeli and Egyptian intelligence chiefs on Wednesday in Doha, said a source familiar with the issue who asked not to be further identified.

Burns is also expected to visit Cairo this week, along with an Israeli delegation, Egypt’s Al Qahera News TV reported on Sunday, citing a high-ranking source.

A top Hamas official told a media outlet on Sunday that the Palestinian fighters were ready to discuss a hostage deal and an end to the Gaza war without a “complete and permanent ceasefire”.

The apparent easing of the Hamas position comes amid renewed mediation efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to tempt the rivals into talks to halt nine months of war and secure a deal to release hostages held by Hamas and prisoners detained by Israel.

“Hamas had previously required that Israel agree to a complete and permanent ceasefire,” the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“This step was by-passed, as the mediators pledged that as long as the prisoner negotiations continued, the ceasefire would continue,” he added.

A Palestinian official close to the talks said the proposal could lead to a framework agreement if embraced by Israel, and would end the war.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of labour in the Palestinian enclave, Hamas media reported on Sunday.

Ehab al-Ghussein was killed along with three other people in the attack, according to the Civil Emergency Service.

At least 38,153 Palestinians have been killed and 87,828 injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7, Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday.

Save the Children Spokesperson Alexandra Saieh on Sunday said relentless Israeli forces’ attacks were killing and maiming children in the Gaza Strip.

“There’s no place in Gaza that can offer respite to civilians, including children, and there is no place in Gaza that is safe.

“We are continuing to see children being killed in the most horrific ways imaginable. We’ve seen children – in the last few weeks and over the course of the last nine months – dismembered, their limbs are ripped off of them by explosive weapons, they are being crushed by falling rubble… it is just relentless.”

Meanwhile, mounds of garbage and streams of sewage are spreading infectious diseases in the densely populated besieged enclave.

UN agencies have declared the sanitation issues a silent threat to the local residents of the Gaza Strip.

In Israel, protesters took to the streets across the country to pressure the government to agree to the Gaza ceasefire deal, which would bring back hostages still being held in Gaza.

They blocked rush-hour traffic at major intersections across the country, picketed politicians’ houses and briefly set fire to tires on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way.

Thousands of protesters marched across Central London demanding for a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza.

Protesters say they expect the newly-elected prime minister, Keir Starmer to uphold his campaign pledge in recognising Palestinian statehood.

In Gaza, Palestinian health officials said at least 15 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

Among them were Ehab Al-Ghussein, the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of labour whose wife and children were killed in May, and three other people killed in a strike at a church-run school in western Gaza City sheltering families, Hamas media and the Civil Emergency Service said.

The Israeli military said that after it took steps to minimise the risk of civilians being harmed there, it struck ‘militants’ who were hiding in the school, as well as a facility in the vicinity where weapons were being made.

In central and northern areas of Rafah, on the southern Gaza border with Egypt, Israeli tanks deepened their raids. Health officials there said they had recovered three bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the eastern part of the city.

The armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, an allied fighting group, said fighters had attacked Israeli forces in several locations Gaza Strip with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.

The Israeli military said its forces had killed 30 Palestinian gunmen in Rafah in the past day, and that one of its soldiers was killed in combat.

In Shejaia, an eastern suburb of Gaza City, the military said its forces had killed several gunmen, and located weapons and explosives. It published a drone video showing gunmen, some appearing to be wounded or dead, in a house.

The conflict was triggered nine months ago on Oct. 7 when fighters led by Hamas, controlling Gaza, attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military onslaught, according to Gaza health officials, and the coastal enclave has largely been reduced to rubble.

Gaza’s health ministry does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants, but officials say most of the dead throughout the war have been civilians.

Israel has lost 324 soldiers in Gaza, and says at least a third of the Palestinian dead are fighters.