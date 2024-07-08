Harassment of ATC judge: Sargodha DPO, others seek unconditional apology in LHC

The Sargodha district police officer (DPO) and other policemen sought an unconditional apology from the Lahore High Court in a case involving the harassment of a judge of the Sargodha anti-terrorism court.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court heard the petition filed against the alleged harassment of the judge by a spy agency.

During the proceedings, a state lawyer contended that the prime minister had been out of the country and that he would implement the court order in a couple of weeks.

Additional Attorney General Mirza Nasar, while citing the attorney general for Pakistan, informed the judge that the court order would be implemented.

On this, Justice Shahid Karim remarked that there were two cases before the court: one was a writ and the other being a case of contempt of court. “What should be done about the case of contempt of court,” the judge questioned.

Appearing before the court, Hina Hafeez, who is assisting the court in the contempt matter, stated that contempt of court action could be taken by this court which had the jurisdiction.

At this, the judge asked the police officers against whom contempt of court action was filed to submit their response. The police officers then filed a written reply in the court, with Sargodha DPO, CTD regional officer and relevant SHO seeking unconditional apology from the court.

Justice Karim remarked that he would decide on the apology on next hearing.