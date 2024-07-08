Iddat case: Bushra's lawyer challenges adjournment request by Maneka's counsel

The District and Sessions Court on Monday conducted proceedings on the central appeals filed by former prime minister and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their sentence in the Iddat case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing.

Representing Bushra Bibi in court were lawyers Salman Safdar, Usman Gul, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

During the proceedings, lawyer Salman Safdar stated that he would adopt the same arguments advocate Salman Akram Raja had completed in the previous hearing regarding the duration of Iddat period.

Appearing before the court, the assistant lawyer for Khawar Maneka's counsel Zahid Asif filed a request seeking adjournment of the hearing.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, argued against the adjournment, later filing an application opposing it.

The judge then indicated he would seek direction from the Islamabad High Court regarding the adjournment.

After a brief break, Judge Majoka discussed the matter with Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, informing him that the high court had been informed about the application, and requested him to proceed with his arguments.

However, Zahid Asif objected, insisting that arguments should only proceed after direction from the high court.

Salman Safdar questioned why advocate Zahid Asif was absent from the courtroom when available in Islamabad, citing tactics used in court of judge Shahrukh Arjamand.