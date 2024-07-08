Monday, July 08, 2024
Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry get notice in contempt of ECP, CEC cases

Web Desk
5:17 PM | July 08, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry have gotten notice in contempt of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and chief election commissioner (CEC) cases.

The ECP member Nisar Durrani will hear the contempt cases against Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry on July 11.

It is pertinent to note that the case is pending for two years and Fawad Chaudhry could not appear before the court in the last hearing of the case.

It is noteworthy that Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry have been indicted in contempt of ECP, CEC cases.

Fawad Chaudhry has requested the open trial of the ECP contempt case.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1720416897.jpg

