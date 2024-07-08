India’s spy agency out to defame Pakistan HC in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD - Implicating Pakistani cook Minhaj Hussain, who worked at the residence of Pakistani Charge D’affaires in Indian capital New Dehli, Saad Warriach, in a sexual harassment case by fellow female Indian cook by New Delhi Police is in fact the work of Indian intelligence to defame Pakistan and its diplomatic mission in India.

Credible sources told The Nation that charges of sexual harassment framed against Minhaj Hussain, a Pakistani citizen, by Indian female cook, through FIR by New Delhi Police are exaggeration of the facts.

Minhaj Hussain came to India on official Pakistani passport and visa to work at the residence of Pakistani Charge D’affaires as cook, in February this year, where a female cook was already working and living in servant quarter.

Both Minhaj Hussain and the female cook were in good communication with each other while working at their job place.

When the woman cook brought this matter into the notice of the Pakistani Charge D’affaires’, Minhaj was reprimanded and subsequently sent to Pakistan on June 30, 2024.

The female cook was told by Pakistani high commission to wind up her job which annoyed her and was motivated by Indian intelligence to file an application against Minhaj Hussain with police.

However, when the female cook took this story to police station through an application, the matter reached Indian intelligence which decided to make a nefarious narrative against Pakistan and fed more baseless information to the Indian female cook against Pakistani citizen Minhaj Hussain to defame the Pakistan high commission.

Interestingly, Indian External Affairs Ministry did not revoke the diplomatic immunity to Minhaj Hussain otherwise it could have been done leading to his arrest by New Delhi police.

The sources said Indian intelligence fed a story to Indian media which is totally fabricated and exaggerated from the facts and aimed at defaming the Pakistani diplomatic mission in New Delhi.