JI to arrange IT courses to empower millions of youngsters, says Naeemur Rehman

July 08, 2024
MULTAN   -   Emir Jamat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that JI would arrange Information Technology courses for millions of youngsters in order to empower them economically.

He said this while holding a press conference during his maiden visit to city after assuming charge of Emir Jamat e Islami, on Sunday. He stated that youth was pinning hopes with Jamat-e-Islami and JI will not let youth disappointed, he added. He feared that people would shift industry abroad due to high prices of electricity. He urged government to bring landlords and other influential under tax net instead of the poor.

He also called for provision of due share in resources allocation for south Punjab. South Punjab is comprised of small farmers. Government should ensure maximum benefits and subsidy towards the peasants, Naeemur Rehman stated. He stated that government should investigate wheat scandal and punished the persons involved in the scandal. Emir Jamat-e-Islami also stressed for initiating talks with owners of IPPs in order to lower electricity tariff. Responding to a question about democracy, he stated that JI believed democracy in letter and spirit. He however added that other political parties lacked democracy within their ranks. Local government bodies should be given proper constitutional cover and these should operate independently, without interference of provincial governments as it could help resolve masses problems. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also supported reforms in judiciary to solve public problems.

