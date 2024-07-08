Joint flag march held in Qamber Shahdadkot district

LARKANA - In view of security arrangements in connection with Muharram in Qamber Shahdadkot district on Sunday SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Haider Qadri and DSR Rangers Jahanzeb Khan led by police and rangers. A joint was held in which all DSPs, SHOs and Rangers personnel of the district participated. The was started from SSP Office Qambar and people from different areas including Bhutto Chowk Qambar, Bus Stand Qambar, By Pass, Bahram, Shahdadkot, Bigo Road, Kotomoto Chowk Shahdadkot, Rajab Chowk, A.C office Chowk, Tanuri Branch Shahdadkot, Sajawal and Merokhan Tulkas participated in the march.

In this context, SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik said that the purpose of the joint by the police, administration and Rangers is to make the citizens feel the presence of the police at all times and in connection with the arrival of Muharram.

He said that during Muharram, security arrangements have been made by Qamber Shahdadkot police for mourning processions and gatherings held in the district.