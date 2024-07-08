Kashmiris pay glowing tributes to Kashmiri hero Burhan Wani

MIRPUR - Jammu Kashmir prepares to pay solemn tributes to the young martyred hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on his 8th martyrdom anniversary on July 8. The 22-year-old leader’s sacrifice and legacy continue to inspire the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 76-year-old freedom movement. APP’s correspondent reported from Mirpur on Sunday that special programs are finalized in all 20 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, to commemorate the occasion with rallies, demonstrations, and special prayers. Prominent Kashmiri leaders and activists will lead the major rallies, reaffirming their pledge to continue Wani’s mission until the liberation of the motherland from Indian occupation. The anniversary marks a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for freedom in the disputed Himalayan region.