KP Governor visits residence of Jansher Khan

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the residence of former squash world champion Jansher Khan on Sunday. Also present were former British amateur squash champion Atlas Khan, former world number 10 player Amjad Khan, and squash coach Muhammad Wasim.

Governor Kundi praised Jansher Khan and his family for their invaluable contributions in enhancing Pakistan’s global reputation. He emphasized the significance of promoting sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting the youth’s dedication to sports despite financial constraints.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives at the Governor’s House, Governor Kundi underscored their role in fostering sports across the province to showcase Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan on the global stage.

The meeting focused on strategies to enhance squash and other sports in the region. Jansher Khan lauded Governor Kundi’s efforts in promoting sports and stressed the importance of government and societal support to nurture local talent, particularly in squash.