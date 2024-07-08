Kundi for extention of railway line to Uzbekistan under CPEC

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday highlighted the plans to extend railway connectivity to Uzbekistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Kundi expressed these views during discussions with Sajid Hussain Turi, former federal minister and provincial vice president of Pakistan People’s Party at the Governor House.

The proposed expansion aims to lay tracks from Rawalpindi to Kohat and from Kohat to Parachinar, ultimately connecting to Uzbekistan.

The Governor expressed optimism that this initiative would significantly benefit both regions, enhancing economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Regarding local concerns, Governor Kundi addressed the issues related to Kohat division, including delayed project of Kohat University campus in Parachinar.

He assured of resolving these issues promptly, promising to engage with the Higher Education Commission’s officials for necessary actions.

The Governor affirmed his commitment to elevate regional matters to the federal level for expeditious resolution.

He announced plans to meet with the Prime Minister soon to discuss comprehensive solutions to these issues.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, emphasised the acquisition of provincial rights, promotion of peace and playing a role in the economic advancement of youth and women in the province.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation led by former PPP leader MNA Usman Khan Tarakai including Jalal Khan Tarakai and Baland Khan Tarakai.

The Governor assured that the legal fraternity of Swabi would play its role on every forum to alleviate the deprivation of the province’s people. He also accepted the invitation by the delegations to visit Parachinar and meet with the Swabi Action Committee at their earliest convenience.

Governor stresses need to

focus on quality education

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday emphasised that provision of technical education under the supervision of globally renowned institutions will yield positive results. He underscored the need to focus on quality education rather than quantity in the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with education experts, including the prominent educationalists Nasir Qasuri and his wife, renowned educationist Amina Wattoo. Education experts from Beaconhouse School System were also present at the meeting.

Congratulating Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the constitutional office, Nasir Qasuri, and his wife praised his efforts and vision for promoting education and combating unemployment.

Governor Kundi highlighted the urgent need for modern and professional education in line with current global requirements.

He anticipated fruitful outcomes from enhanced collaboration between the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Beaconhouse School System. He also predicted a competitive environment in the field due to public-private partnerships.

The meeting extensively discussed various proposals aimed at promoting education in underserved areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Governor Kundi stressed establishment of educational institutions in accessible locations to facilitate citizens, especially during evening hours.

Kundi condoles over loss of lives in Chitral road mishap

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of two lives of tourists in car accident at Eshrayat in Chitral.

The Governor expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of the victims. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.