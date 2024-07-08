Larkana police finalise security arrangements for Muharram

LARKANA - Larkana Police has finalized the security plan for Muharram on Sunday. Giving its detail, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso told that 3300 officers and personnel of Larkana Police, including 230 female personnel would be on duty for the security of 179 mourning processions and 181 assemblies held in the entire district during Muharram. From the beginning to the end of Muharram, 8 DSPs, 14 inspectors, 105 sub-inspectors, 395 ASIs, 482 police jamdars, 2306 personnel will perform their duties on the routes of various Imambargahs and mourning processions while Pak Army and Sindh, he said.

The SSP said Rangers officers and police jawans will be available at all times to perform their duties, adding that the anti-rights rescue platoon had also been kept on standby at the police headquarters in Larkana to deal with any unpleasant situation. He said that expert signalmen would be on duty with modern binoculars at the big buildings in the passage of the central mourning processions. A joint control room of the police and civil administration is being established to monitor the entire situation while the SSP office in Larkana. A command and control room has also been established. Instructions have been issued to ensure CCTV and video recording of all assemblies and mourning processions, to ensure the entry of nomadic people under the Temporary Residents Act, travelers living in hostels and apartments or guests who have come from outside into nearby police stations, he told.

He said that during Muharram, the officers had been instructed to stop movies and songs in all hotels, to close the liquor stores, to stop the unauthorized use of loudspeakers, to remove offensive wall chalking and banners and to keep in constant contact with the religious leaders. He said that necessary instructions have been issued to SP Headquarters Hasib Javed Somar Memon and ASP Mohammad Asher(UT) along with the relevant DSPs to supervise the majlis and mourning processions in 32 sensitive areas in the entire district.

The SSP said that all the stakeholders would play their role in maintaining religious tolerance and cooperate fully with the police administration as responsible citizens.