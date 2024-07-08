LESCO operation against power theft in full swing

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) netted a significant number of electricity thieves in 24-hour operation. Over the course of a single day, LESCO identified a total of 441 individuals engaged in stealing electricity.

Following investigations, cases were registered against 127 of the apprehended individuals. The confiscated connections included a mix of domestic (419), commercial (11), and agricultural (10) consumers.

LESCO disconnected all illegal connections and imposed hefty fines on the offenders. A combined total of 4 lakh 8 thousand 497 units of electricity were charged as a detection bill, amounting to a staggering Rs1 crore 20 lakh 56 thousand 416.

The recent operation is part of LESCO’s ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign, which has been active for the past 282 days. In this period, LESCO has identified 11,120 individuals involved in power theft. Altogether, cases have been registered against a significant portion (87,596) of these individuals, with 34,165 arrests made.

The campaign has resulted in the detection of a massive 11 crore 33 lakh 81 thousand 431 units of stolen electricity. The cumulative value of this stolen power is estimated to be a staggering Rs4 billion 7 crore 86 lakh 21 thousand 862.

LESCO’s continued efforts highlight the significant challenge of electricity theft in Pakistan. The company’s recent success demonstrates their commitment to tackling this issue and ensuring fair electricity distribution for honest consumers.