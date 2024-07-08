Mental Health Masking

In a society full of judgmental people, we often feel the need to mask ourselves to avoid being judged. Today, many young people face mental health issues and feel compelled to hide them because of societal pressures. People have started to label Generation Z as the “depressed generation,” but this is not entirely true. The trauma inflicted by millennials contributes significantly to their struggles. There is no one to listen to their problems.

Additionally, people these days struggle to express their emotions properly, which is called masking. Masking is dangerous and can lead to mental instability. People might become traumatized and mentally unstable, or they might repeat harmful behaviors as a form of revenge.

Masking has side effects; it can break your willpower, make you unhealthy, and cause various diseases. To combat this, we have two solutions: do not mask our feelings or seek help without worrying about being judged. Self-care and maintaining health are the only ways to lead a good life and help others.

SANA SARFARAZ,

Karachi.