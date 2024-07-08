Mentally-retarded girl sexually assaulted

MUZAFFARGARH/DG Khan - A mentally retarded baby girl was sexually assaulted in the limits of Saddar Police Station Alipur here on Sunday According to police sources, a mentally retarded girl named (S) was playing in a street when an alleged outlaw identified as Muhammad Ramzan alias Majan took her to a deserted room and assaulted her sexually. The alleged outlaw managed to escape after the heinous crime. Police have registered the case and started search for the outlaw.

PFA seizes 200 kg expired snacks

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 200 kilogram expired snacks during a special operation launched on Sunday. In line with special directives of Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Muhammad Asif Javed, the food safety teams striving hard to ensure good quality food items to the masses. In this regard, a special operation was conducted by Muzaffargarh food safety team and seized 200 kilogram expired snacks. The expired snacks were going to be supplied at different shops of the district, the PFA sources said. A sum of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the supplier while the recovered snacks were disposed of at the spot. In a statement issued by DG PFA Muhammad Asif Javed, the PFA was tightening noose around the adulterators and stern action was being taken against them under zero tolerance policy.

Man held for torturing woman

Dera Ghazi Khan police claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for torturing a woman on Sunday. According to police sources, a video in which the alleged outlaw was found scratching a woman’s nose with a knife went viral. District Police Officer Syed Ali took immediate notice and ordered the early arrest of the outlaw. A team of Shah Sadar Deen Police station, headed by SHO, raided and managed to arrest Safdar son of Sultan.

Dacoits kill labourer in bid to snatch motorcycle

A labourer was shot dead by dacoits in a bid to snatch motorcycle near Gul Zameen colony in Dera Ghazi Khan. According to Darahma Police Station, a labourer named Mushtaq was heading to his home when two armed person tried to intercept him. Mushtaq Patafi offered resistance to foil dacoity. In the meantime, the dacoits opened fire. Resultantly, he died. Police concerned is investigating the incident.

Two die, 14 injured as van overturns

Two persons were died while another 14 sustained serious injuries as a van overturned and fell down into a ditch at Steel Bridge here Sunday. According to Border Military Police sources, the family of the tourists was coming back from recreational city Fort Munro in a van when the van overturned and fell down. As result, two persons died while another 14 sustained serious injuries. The tourist family belonged to tehsil Alipur and Jatoe. All the tourists are close relatives. The critically injured persons were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital DG Khan.