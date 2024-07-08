Minister meets scholars to discuss Muharram security

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique held a detailed meeting with a delegation of scholars at the Home Department here on Sunday. Key issues, including security arrangements for Muharram, were discussed extensively. The minister welcomed the scholars and assured them that their good wishes would be conveyed to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He emphasised that the Punjab government had implemented foolproof security measures for Muharram, with continuous monitoring of the routes for congregations and processions. “I am hopeful that the days of Muharram will pass peacefully,” he stated. He announced that security arrangements would be reviewed across all divisions at the start of Muharram, and all officials concerned have been instructed to personally visit licence holders during the period. Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari, Additional IG Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary, Additional Secretary Zahid Parvez, and Deputy Secretary Maham Asif Malik were also present. The delegation included Secretary Shia Ulema Council Punjab Qasim Ali Qasmi, General Secretary Shia Ulema Council Allama Dr. Shabbir Hasan Meesmi, Sagheer Abbas Virk, Allama Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Safdar Hussain Jafri, Syed Ishtiaq Hussain Kazmi, Maulana Nair Abbas Kazmi, Maulana Liaqat Sial from Jhang, Dr. Syed Hasnat Ahmad, Adnan Kazmi, Hasnain Kazmi, Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi, Ejaz Hussain Mehdi from Faisalabad, Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Tirmazi, Syed Zahid Ali Bukhari, and others.