Monday, July 08, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi directs FIA to take action against officials

Overbilling complaints from protected consumers

Mohsin Naqvi directs FIA to take action against officials
Our Staff Reporter
July 08, 2024
LAHORE   -   Taking notice of the increasing complaints of overbilling of protected consumers, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered legal action against the officers and staff involved in the illegal practice.

The minister issued directions to all Directors of FIA to immediately redress the injustice being faced by consumers using up to 200 units. He strictly prohibited the inclusion of protected consumers in the non-protected category, terming it a criminal act that will not be tolerated.  Mohsin Naqvi ordered the FIA to review the entire situation and take action against those responsible without any discrimination in light of the facts. He reiterated that adding protected consumers in the list of non-protected consumers was unacceptable under any circumstances.

He further said that the overbilling had put an additional burden of millions of rupees on consumers, and protected consumers who were already facing difficulties have been further affected. He emphasized that the overbilling complaints and injustices faced by protected consumers must be addressed immediately.

Our Staff Reporter

