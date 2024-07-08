Monday, July 08, 2024
Monsoon rains to begin in Karachi today

Agencies
July 08, 2024
KARACHI   -  After suffering from a great deal of scorching hot weather, Karachi is finally expected to get some respite as monsoon rains have been forecast from July 8 to 10 in the city, a weather pundit informed.

The weather expert Owais Haider said the metropolis was expected to receive drizzling in the evening or night today (Sunday). He said “a thunder-cell” was expected to take shape in the northeast.

However, temperature was expected to hover between 37°C to 39 °C, as heat intensity was likely to increase during the day, he said.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also confirmed that Karachi may receive drizzling today evening or night. Nevertheless, overall weather would remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours, it said.

The Met Office said winds were blowing at a speed of 17 kilometres from the west and humidity in the air was recorded 74 percent. It predicted the mercury to rise as high as 37 °C.

In view of upcoming monsoon spell, the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) of Karachi on Saturday imposed rain emergency in areas falling under its jurisdiction by appointing special teams for timely drainage of rainwater.

A CBC spokesperson said in a statement 1,288 staffers have been appointed on special duties under its rain emergency plan, including 638 in seven sectors while 650 other staffers will work for the drainage of rainwater.

The board also spotted low-lying areas which could be affected after downpours. Special teams have been assigned for performing specific tasks in DHA Phase-I to Phase VIII, Clifton Block 8, 9 and the market area.

It added that heavy machinery would be deployed in the affected areas, whereas, additional teams would be deployed at commercial avenues of Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Shehbaz, Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Tariq.

Agencies

