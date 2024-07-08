Monday, July 08, 2024
Muqam meets UNHCR delegation

APP
July 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -  Federal Minister for States, Frontier Regions, and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engr Amir Muqam, warmly received the high-level delegation of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) led by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at his residence on Sunday.

The minister welcomed the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pakistan and presented a bouquet of flowers to him. During the meeting, they discussed various issues pertaining to refugees. On this occasion, the federal minister also presented traditional ‘Chadars’ and gifts to the UN High Commissioner and other members of his delegation. Later, the minister hosted a reception in honor of the UN High Commissioner.

