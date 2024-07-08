New head coach Gillespie vows consistency in Pakistan Test side

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie Sunday vowed to make Pakistan a consistent side after taking charge as red-ball coach with a hectic six-month schedule in focus.

The 49-year-old will start his two-year tenure with a two-match series against Bangladesh next month followed by three against England in October -- both at home.

Pakistan will also tour South Africa for two Tests in December before hosting the West Indies in as many Tests in January next year.

Gillespie, who arrived early Sunday, said Pakistan are a "talented" side but need consistency.

"How can they be more consistent is one thing that I am hoping I can find some solutions for," Gillespie told a news conference.

He hoped Pakistan can improve on their fifth position in the current World Test Championship cycle, competed by nine teams since 2019.

"Ultimately we want to win games of Test cricket," said Gillespie.

"There are skillful cricketers here, how can we play as a team and perform well against good quality international oppositions and that's going to be the key for us."

Hailing from one of Australia's best Test sides in 1990s and 2000s, Gillespie played 71 Tests, 91 one-day internationals and a solitary T20I in a successful career.

He coached Yorkshire to win the English County Championship in 2014 and 2015.

Gillespie was hired to improve Pakistan's Test side that lost 1-0 to Australia in 2022 before suffering their first-ever 3-0 home white-wash at the hands of England the same year.