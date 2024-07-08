New Pakistan red-ball coach Gillespie focuses on fitness and consistency in first presser

LAHORE - Newly-appointed Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie addressed the media in his inaugural press conference on Sunday, focusing on the team’s fitness, consistency, and overall strategy.

Gillespie, a legendary Australian bowler, expressed his enthusiasm for his new role and confirmed his plans to accompany the team to Australia. “I am excited to work with the Pakistan cricket team and will also travel to Australia with the Shaheens,” he said this during his first press conference as Pakistan’s red-ball coach.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s last tour to Australia, Gillespie acknowledged the team’s potential despite their 3-0 series loss. “There were moments in the series where Pakistan was dominating. The team is very talented, but the lack of consistency is a major issue. We will work on maintaining performance continuity,” he added.Emphasizing the importance of fitness, Gillespie made it clear that there would be no compromises. “In international cricket, fitness is non-negotiable. It is the main component of a sportsman,” he said.

Gillespie also highlighted his discussions with Shan Masood, Pakistan’s red-ball captain, about playing a positive brand of cricket. He stressed the importance of team selection based on opposition and conditions, and mentioned his collaboration with Gary Kirsten, the white-ball coach, on managing players’ workloads.

“My focus is on red-ball cricket. I will travel to Australia with the Shaheens and evaluate their players. Improving fielding will be a priority as it is generally considered Pakistan’s weak point,” Gillespie noted. He reiterated his commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s red-ball cricket performance and competitiveness against top-quality sides.