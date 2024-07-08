Monday, July 08, 2024
No plan to abolish Ministry of IT: Govt

Agencies
July 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication here on Sunday clarified that no directions have been issued to abolish the Ministry and its other departments. The news item in a section of media giving the impression that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, among others, is being abolished is distorted and fabricated, the Ministry said in a press release. “It is to clarify that the ‘Committee on the Right Sizing of the Federal Government’ has sought recommendations for right-sizing the attached departments from the respective ministries and there is no directive to abolish the said ministries”, it added.

