Outlaws involved in looting citizens in public service vehicles held

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) of Islamabad Police team arrested five wanted members of two criminal gangs involved in looting citizens by using public service vehicle and recovered cash, mobile phones from their possession. A police spokesman said on Sunday that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have intensified the crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of two dacoit and snatcher gangs who were wanted in several incidents of robbing citizens by pretending to be a public service vehicle. The accused were identified as Noman, Tasawar Abbas, Raheed, Arshad Khan and Naqeeb Ullah. The police team also recovered stolen cash and mobile phones from their possession. They further said that separate cases were registered against the nabbed accused in various police stations in the twin cities and further investigation is underway. The citizens are requested to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” app. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited the routes of Muharram processions to inspect security, informed the police spokesman on Sunday. The RPO was accompanied by SP Rawal Faisal Saleem, SDPO Waris Khan, the District Security Officer and other officers. During the visit, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa conducted a detailed review of the security arrangements along the procession routes. SP Rawal Faisal Saleem and SDPO Waris Khan briefed him on the security measures in the area. The RPO gave instructions to ensure foolproof security, emphasizing that the Rawalpindi Region Police was taking all necessary steps to maintain coordinated and effective security throughout the month of Muharram.