Monday, July 08, 2024
Pak-Iran rail service suspended after train derailed

Web Desk
12:22 PM | July 08, 2024
National

The Pakistan-Iran rail service has been suspended after a train derailed near Dalbandin Balochistan.

As per details, the railway officials confirmed that three bogies of the freight train went off the track.

The train was traveling from Taftan to Quetta when the incident occurred however, rescue operations are currently underway to put the derailed bogies back on track.

Last year, the railway service between Pakistan and Iran was suspended after heavy rainfall in the area.

The rail freight service between Quetta to Iran and Iran to Quetta later resumed. The good trains from Pakistan left for Iran, the railways authorities said.

The railway track was drowned under the rainwater, which suspended goods train traffic in Iran, Pakistan Railways officials said.

“A goods train carrying sulfur cargo from Iran was stopped midway,” officials further said. “An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin”.

The train service between two neighbouring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railways infrastructure causing derailment a routine.

Web Desk

National

