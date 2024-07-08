Monday, July 08, 2024
Pakistan Railways announces Sir Syed Express to resume operations from Sept 1

Staff Reporter
July 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   Pakistan Railway on Sunday announced the Sir Syed Express is set to resume its operations on September 1, 2024. The train service will run between Karachi and Rawalpindi providing a crucial link between the two cities. The Sir Syed Express was previously suspended in 2022 due to the devastating floods that affected the country. The resumption of this service is a significant step towards restoring normalcy in the railway network. The train service will be re-launched in partnership with a private logistics company, Ras Logistics Services, ensuring a seamless and efficient operation.

Staff Reporter

