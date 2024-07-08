Monday, July 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Railways launches summer vacation special train from Karachi

Agencies
July 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   In response to the increasing demand during the summer vacation season, Pakistan Railways has launched a special train service from  Karachi.

The summer vacation special train commenced its journey today, even though two hours behind schedule, carrying more than 1,000 passengers.

Despite the delay, the special train generated significant revenue, with earnings exceeding Rs 4 million. This initiative aims to cater to the surge in travel during the summer holidays and will operate regularly every two days throughout the month of July.

The introduction of this special service underscores Pakistan Railways’ efforts to accommodate the increased travel needs of passengers during peak holiday periods, providing a convenient and affordable travel option for families and individuals alike.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1720416897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024