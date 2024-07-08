Pakistan to observe first of Muharram on Monday

Pakistan’s central moon sighting committee this week confirmed that it had not sighted the crescent for Muharram, adding that the country would observe the first of the Islamic month from Monday and Ashura on July 17.

Muharram marks the beginning of the new year in the Islamic lunar calendar during which Shia Muslims across Pakistan hold gatherings and organize processions to pay homage to Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).



Hundreds of thousands take out processions across the country on Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, to mourn Hussain’s martyrdom in Karbala in present-day Iraq centuries ago.

Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) met in Pakistan’s southwestern Quetta city on Saturday evening to spot the Muharram crescent.

“The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has announced that the Crescent of Muharram-Ul-Haram 1446 AH was not sighted,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said.

“He [RHC chairman] said that the 1st Muharram-Ul-Haram will be on Monday and Ashura will be observed on 17th of this month.”

Pakistan’s interior ministry said on Friday it had not yet decided whether it would suspend Internet services during the Islamic month.

Militant groups have often targeted Muharram processions and imambargahs, killing hundreds of people in the past, but the Pakistani interior ministry said it had neither accepted nor rejected any request in this regard.

Pakistan’s largest Punjab province has also proposed a ban on all social media platforms from Muharram 6-11 due to security concerns, provincial information minister Azma Bukhari said on Friday.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok will be suspended across Punjab to control hate material/misinformation, the provincial government said.