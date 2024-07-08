Monday, July 08, 2024
Partly cloudy, humid weather experienced in city

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Partly cloudy and humid weather was recorded in the city on Sunday, while Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Weather experts said light-to-moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper/central parts of the country, while a westerly wave was prevailing over upper parts of the country. They predicted that isolated rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast/South Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Sindh, Northeast/South Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy falls may also occur at isolated places during the period and hot and humid weather expected in other parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 22.8°C.

