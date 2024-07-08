Monday, July 08, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Karbala is the symbol of freedom, justice, and humanity.” –Allama Iqbal

Past in Perspective
July 08, 2024
The Battle of Karbala, fought on October 10, 680 CE, was a pivotal event in Islamic history that continues to inspire struggles for freedom and human rights worldwide. Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, led a small group of followers against the tyrannical Umayyad Caliph, Yazid ibn Muawiyah, despite being vastly outnumbered. The bravery and sacrifice of Imam Hussain’s forces, including the massacre of innocent children and the humiliation of dead bodies, became a symbol of resistance against oppression, justice, and sacrifice. For Shia Muslims, the Battle of Karbala is a defining moment in their faith, commemorated annually during Ashura. The legacy of the battle remains relevant in Pakistan today, inspiring struggles against political and social injustices, and the quest for a fair and just society. The battle teaches us to stand up against tyranny, even in the face of overwhelming odds, as the truth ultimately prevails. After 1400 years, the banners of Imam Hussain and his companions are still raised with respect, while Yazid is remembered in disgrace. The Battle of Karbala’s legacy is a powerful reminder that justice, equality, and human rights are worth fighting for, and that the sacrifices of the past continue to inspire a better future.

