PCC receives prime plots from CBD Punjab at landmark possession ceremony

Lahore - Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) hosted an official possession ceremony for Plot # 4 and Plot # 5 of Lahore Prime CBD Punjab Quaid District. The possession of the plots was given to Pakistan Consortium Company Reit Fund (PCC). The event was attended by distinguished members of PCC including Gohar Ijaz, Mian Amir Mehmood, Naeem Butt, and representatives from Habib Rafiq Group. On behalf of CBD Punjab, CEO Imran Amin, Chairman Board Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, and senior officials of CBD Punjab were present to mark this significant milestone.

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin emphasised the strategic importance of this development in his address, stating, “In the next five to ten years, our vision is to create a master plan and development projects that not only instill confidence and trust within the business community but also lay down a robust infrastructure foundation. The trust bestowed upon us by the business community, represented by Gohar Ijaz, is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure. This project is a pivotal step towards realizing that vision.” While addressing the ceremony Chairman Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said, “We have worked diligently to build an organisation that introduces customer-friendly policies and earns the trust of the business community.

The support from our consortium and the public sector has been instrumental in reaching this milestone. Today, we are proud to see Pakistan’s first super high-rise infrastructure taking shape.” Business Tycoon Gohar Ijaz, representing PCC, added, “The possession of these plots is a significant milestone for us and reaffirms our commitment to contributing to Punjab’s economic growth. The collaboration with CBD Punjab will enable us to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure that will attract further investment and foster a thriving business environment.”

The technical and commercial teams, alongwith partners such as NLC and NESPAK, have played a crucial role in this development. The project includes the construction of a four-kilometer road connecting Main Boulevard to Walton, incorporating advanced elements like vertical electric conduits approved by LESCO, rainwater harvesting systems, and smart services. The cost of this infrastructure development is estimated at Rs25 billion, reflecting the significant investment in creating a business-friendly environment.

The possession of Plot # 4 and Plot # 5 marks the beginning of a new era of development and commercial growth in Lahore. With projects such as the completion of Kalma Chowk, CBD Route 47 and the Walton Road development, CBD Punjab continues to pave the way for innovative infrastructure and commercial corridors that will drive economic growth.