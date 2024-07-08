Monday, July 08, 2024
PDMA alerts KP dists about flood situation

INP
July 08, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Development Management Authority (PDMA) said eleven Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts may be affected by floods due to monsoon rains.

PDMA issued an alert instructing all the province’s district administrations to be on alert.

“Thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,’ PDMA said in an alert issued.

“There is a possibility of dusty winds and floods in low-lying areas,” he said. Flood situations may occur in Swat, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Dir Upper, Dir Lower along with areas of Charsadda, DI Khan, Nowshera, Tank, and Shangla.

Rising temperatures and melting glaciers can lead to flooding. The situation is normal in all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PDMA said control rooms will be established in these districts to avert a possible disaster.

Kundi for extention of railway line to Uzbekistan under CPEC

INP

