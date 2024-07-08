PHA to utilize all resources to upgrade parks of Murree

Rawalpindi - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would utilize all available resources to upgrade parks of Murree, said a PHA spokesperson. She informed that on the directives of Director General (DG), PHA, Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, the authorities concerned had been directed to make all-out efforts to upgrade the parks of Murree. During a visit to various parks of Murree, the DG reviewed the facilities being provided to the public in terms of quality recreation, she informed. She said, the DG had instructed the officers concerned about the improvement of parks and to ensure better recreational facilities for the tourists. According to the orders of the Punjab government, the tourists and residents were being provided with the best available facilities. The PHA is also ensuring provision of clean drinking water for the tourists in Murree, benches for sitting and better lighting arrangements. The DG during the visit inspected all the arrangements regarding lighting and sitting, drinking water and other facilities in the parks and orders were also issued to the officers to take all possible steps for improvement of the facilities, she informed.

The spokesman informed that the PHA on the special directives of the DG would also make efforts to successfully achieve the plantation target by ensuring a full-scale plantation drive in the upcoming monsoon season this year.