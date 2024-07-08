Pitiless man buries minor daughter alive, accused held

NOWSHAHR FEROZE - A pitiless man buried his minor daughter alive over lack of money for her treatment. Police arrested the accused who admitted the crime.

According to details, accused Tayyeb hailing from Tharushah area of Naushahro was deficient of money to treat her 15-day-old daughter.

The accused to get rid of daughter, tied infant in a sack and buried her alive. The suspect was arrested who admitted the crime and police have registered a case against him. Police said that the grave of the infant girl will be exhumed and postmortem will be conducted after court orders.

Five die, nine injured in separate road accidents

Two persons were killed and seven injured in two road accidents here on Saturday. Near Quaid Bridge, a recklessly-driven car hit a motorcycle. As a result, two persons riding on the bike were killed whereas their third accomplice sustained injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation. The car driver managed to escape after the accident. In the second accident in Steel Town, six people of a family were injured in a head-on collision between a coaster and truck. The injured were shifted to hospital. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a tragic accident on the National Highway occurred near Sakrand in Nawabshah where a trailer overturned, resulting in the death of one person. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Rashid Ali who was a resident of Sadiqabad. According to the Motorway Police, the trailer was travelling from Karachi to Lahore and overturned during an overtaking manoeuvre near Sakrand.

The accident has significantly disrupted traffic flow on the National Highway. A rescue operation to move the truck from the road was underway to clear the site and restore normal traffic conditions. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Taluka Hospital Sakrand.

In another incident, two people including a youth died while two others injured in separate incidents in different localities of Naushahro Feroze, police said on Sunday.

According to details, the first incident took place in Nonari Mohallah Mehrabpur police station jurisdiction where 15-year-old Adnan Ali Nonari s/o Ali Gul Nonari committed suicide by ingesting pesticides over domestic disputes.

An over speeding trailer ran over a motorcycle at National Highway in Bhiria City police station jurisdiction resultantly Wahid Bux Kalhoro died on the spot and trailer driver fled the scene.

Two people including Rana Intizar Hussain and Rana Shahid were injured when two groups of Rajpoot community clashed using batons, axes and bricks against each other in Tharo Shah area.

The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.