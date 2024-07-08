PM announces solarization of tubewells for Balochistan in Quetta visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a historic package for the farmers of Balochistan during his day-long visit of Quetta.

The prime minister on Monday announced the solarization of agricultural tubewells in the province.

An agreement in this regard was also signed between the federal and provincial government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, Balochistan’s governor, chief minister and members of the provincial cabinet witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that the federal government will shift around 28,000 agricultural tubewells of the province to solar energy in collaboration with the Balochistan government.

He said the total cost of this project is Rs55 billion and 70% will be provided by the federal government while the rest will be contributed by the Balochistan government.

“Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has assured that the solarization of tube wells will be completed in three months,” said the prime minister.

He said the solarization will help save around Rs90 billion annually.

The prime minister added that solarization of agricultural tubewells would ensure uninterrupted water supply to farmers in Balochistan.

He said that in the next phase, we are going for the solarization of one million agricultural tubewells across the country, saving R3.5 billion dollars.

He said that 10% quota has been allocated for the students of Balochistan, who will be sent to China at government expense for the latest professional training in the agriculture sector.

Similarly, 10% quota has been reserved for the students of Balochistan to get training in the field of Information Technology under the Chinese company Huawei.

He said the highly educated and skilled youth of Balochistan will certainly play an important role in the development of the province and the country.

The prime minister highlighted that funds have been allocated in the federal budget for the establishment of Danish Schools in Balochistan.

He expressed the hope that Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, and the entire provincial cabinet will continue playing their due role for the development and prosperity of the province.