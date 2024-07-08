Monday, July 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM felicitates Christian officer James on promotion to major-general rank

PM felicitates Christian officer James on promotion to major-general rank
Web Desk
12:57 PM | July 08, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated a Christian army officer, Julian Moazzam James, on his promotion to the rank of major-general, Sharif’s office said.

Twenty-two brigadiers were promoted to the rank of major-general in Pakistan Army this week, according to local media reports. The promotions were approved by the Pakistan Army Promotion Board.

 In a statement issued by his office, the prime minister expressed his best wishes for Maj. Gen. James in the future.

“The services of the Christian community for the development and defense of Pakistan are unforgettable,” Sharif said. “Maj. Gen. Julian Moazzam James’ professional skills and hard work are a beacon for the young generation.”

Earlier this year, Helen Mary Roberts became the first Christian woman brigadier in the 76-year history of Pakistan. Brig. Roberts belonged to the Army Medical Corps.

Several other members of minority religious communities have also been serving in the Pakistan military on different ranks.

Kundi for extention of railway line to Uzbekistan under CPEC

Muslim-majority Pakistan has strived for religious inclusivity in recent years amid continuing social challenges for minority communities.

Last year, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir commended the role played by the country’s Christian community in its development during a Christmas celebration at Christ Church in Rawalpindi.

He praised their contributions to promoting quality education, health care and philanthropy, as well as their notable contributions to national defense.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1720416897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024