PM felicitates Christian officer James on promotion to major-general rank

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated a Christian army officer, Julian Moazzam James, on his promotion to the rank of major-general, Sharif’s office said.

Twenty-two brigadiers were promoted to the rank of major-general in Pakistan Army this week, according to local media reports. The promotions were approved by the Pakistan Army Promotion Board.

In a statement issued by his office, the prime minister expressed his best wishes for Maj. Gen. James in the future.

“The services of the Christian community for the development and defense of Pakistan are unforgettable,” Sharif said. “Maj. Gen. Julian Moazzam James’ professional skills and hard work are a beacon for the young generation.”

Earlier this year, Helen Mary Roberts became the first Christian woman brigadier in the 76-year history of Pakistan. Brig. Roberts belonged to the Army Medical Corps.

Several other members of minority religious communities have also been serving in the Pakistan military on different ranks.

Muslim-majority Pakistan has strived for religious inclusivity in recent years amid continuing social challenges for minority communities.

Last year, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir commended the role played by the country’s Christian community in its development during a Christmas celebration at Christ Church in Rawalpindi.

He praised their contributions to promoting quality education, health care and philanthropy, as well as their notable contributions to national defense.