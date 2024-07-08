Monday, July 08, 2024
Police adopt foolproof security measures to ensure peaceful processions during Muharram

Our Staff Reporter
July 08, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE  -  Lahore Police has adopted foolproof security measures to ensure holding of   peaceful processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haram.

A comprehensive security plan has been chalked out to implement security related SOPs in this regard. Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized this during a meeting held at his office. The performance/evaluations of the Civil Lines and Iqbal Town divisions were conducted during the meeting. Instructions were issued to implement health screening measures to ensure the physical well-being of officers and personnel aiming to positively impact their performance and duty fulfilment. CCPO Lahore stressed to adopt rigorous policing efforts, joint planning and coordinated operations to effectively combat crime. In particular, to target mobile snatchers and motorcycle thieves. He highlighted the need for targeted operations in crime hotspots. CCPO Lahore praised the department’s committed and diligent officers and officials. He urged them to uphold the image-building of the institution and provide justice to the oppressed through their professional skills. He concluded by encouraging police officers and officials to contribute positively to the department’s reputation. DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP Operations Tassawar Iqbal, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and In Charges Investigation of Civil Lines and Iqbal Town divisions attended the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

