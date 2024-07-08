PPP’s Awami Convention for youths held

LAHORE - General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza has said that the only leadership of the youth is in the form of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who will prove in the upcoming general elections that the People’s Party will be the largest party in the country. He was addressing the Awami convention under People’s Youth Leaders Hussain Anwar Bhatti and Tariq Kamboh in N A 127 Kutch Jail Road. Deputy Secretary General Central Punjab Usman Malik, Rana Jawad,Rana Ashar Nisar, Naeem Zafar, Rana WaqasTanveer, Sheikh Abdul Razzaq also addressed the event. Secretary Record and Events Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami, Adeel Khan, Sheikh Jabbar, and hundreds of workers of People’s Party and People’s Youth were also present there. Hasan Murtaza said that we could not reach the people of NA-127 due to our shortcomings and mismanagement. The People’s Party considers this constituency as its stronghold, he assured the people of the area that they will make every effort to solve the collective problems of the area. Usman Malik said that due to our mistakes, we could not get the votes we should have from this constituency while those fighting from the sub-constituencies did not contest their chairman’s election in the true sense. People’s Party has lost in NA-127, but the workers have not lost heart. The youth will have to be brought forward to bring change in the country. Anwar Bhatti said that he is proud to join the People’s Party under the patronage of Hassan Murtaza. Young people supported People’s Party. Earlier, Naji Butt participated in the convention with dozens of People’s Youth workers, local singers also performed in the convention.