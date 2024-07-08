Prominent Larkana businessman Haji Ghano Jatoi kidnapped

LARKANA - A prominent businessman of Larkana Haji Ghano Khan Jatoi and his driver were kidnapped while travelling from Sukkur to his native city last night, police said Sunday.

The abduction took place near the Khairpur-Larkana bridge within the jurisdiction of Mehmood Kalohr Police Station in Khairpur district.

Following the kidnapping, the police recovered Haji Ghano Khan Jatoi’s car near the bridge. Upon receiving the information, police teams from both the Khairpur and Larkana districts started operations for the recovery of the kidnapped trader in the Kacha area. Haji Ghano Khan Jatoi is a well-known figure in Larkana, owning several businesses including real estate ventures, petrol pumps, hotels, and restaurants.

SSP Khairpur Zubair Sheikh and SSP Larkana Rohail Khoso led the police operation in the Kacha area and said they have reached near the kidnappers to release the trader.

SSP Zubair said they have sealed the exit and entrance points of district Larkana and Khairpur so the kidnappers couldn’t escape now.