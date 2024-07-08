Protest rallies staged in Mardan, Torghar against military operation

Peshawar - A diverse group of people staged a protest rally at Takkar Chowk in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district, strongly opposing the potential military operation, Azm-e-Istehkam, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Organised under the banner of “Amn Pasoon” (Peace Movement), the speakers at the rally highlighted the severe impact of inflation and argued that the nation cannot withstand further displacement caused by military actions.

The speakers unanimously opposed military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasising that 92% of terror-related attacks have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. They suggested that areas rich in natural resources are being unfairly targeted. They also criticised certain military generals for accumulating wealth and leaving the country after retirement.

The speakers underscored the significant losses Pakhtuns have suffered in previous operations, both in lives and economically. They noted the current hardships faced by the nation due to severe load-shedding, inflation, and heavy taxation, and firmly rejected the proposed Azm-e-Istehkam operation.

The protest attracted a wide range of participants, including members from various political parties, the Grand Awami Jirga, trader organisations, the Youth Parliament, peace councils, and representatives from the media and legal sectors. Key speakers included former MNA Mian Nadir Shah Bacha, ANP central council member Muhammad Ayub Khan Yousafzai, JI Mardan District Amir Haji Ghulam Rasool, Grand Jirga convener Noman Yousaf, and Takhtbhai Traders Association President Haji Muzaffarullah Khan.

The protest also condemned the recent Jalala bomb blast, calling for a thorough investigation, and offered prayers for the victims. They announced plans for another peace rally and a complete city shutdown. The protesters marched along the Mardan-Malakand Road, carrying placards and banners demanding peace.

Youth rally in Torghar against military operation: Meanwhile, youths in Torghar district held a peace rally, urging the government to refrain from launching “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam”.

The rally started from Bazaargay in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, and concluded at the same point after passing through various roads.

The protesters, holding placards, chanted slogans supporting their demands. A youth leader, Arbaz Khan, argued that targeting a small number of miscreants would negatively impact the entire population of the province. He highlighted that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are already struggling with poverty, and large-scale military operations are not the solution to militancy and terrorism.

Faizan Khan, another speaker, emphasised that the government should focus on societal change through education and development rather than military operations. He stated that the people of Torghar are against terrorism and do not associate with anti-social elements, but a military operation would lead to widespread displacement in the tribal districts, including Torghar.