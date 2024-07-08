PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai barred from travelling to UK

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has barred the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader from travelling to Britain today.

Former provincial minister was offloaded from Islamabad International Airport again.

The PTI leader was bound for Manchester city of England via Turkiye by Turkish Airline flight, however, he was stopped by FIA at the airport.

FIA informed that he was banned from travel abroad and his name has been included in the Exit Control List (ECL) in the first order and second order included his arrest.

However, PTI leader was returned by offloading him from the plane.

It is pertinent to note that Turkish Airlines has issued a boarding pass to . asserted he was going to meet her daughter in Manchester.

He disclosed a FIR was registered against him in Shangla’s Karora police station to bar him from performing Umrah.

The court has granted him bail, however, the federal government hasn’t removed his name from ECL yet.