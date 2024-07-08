Monday, July 08, 2024
PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai barred from travelling to UK

Web Desk
4:33 PM | July 08, 2024
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has barred the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai from travelling to Britain today.

Former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai was offloaded from Islamabad International Airport again.

The PTI leader was bound for Manchester city of England via Turkiye by Turkish Airline flight, however, he was stopped by FIA at the airport.

FIA informed Shaukat Yousafzai that he was banned from travel abroad and his name has been included in the Exit Control List (ECL) in the first order and second order included his arrest.

However, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai was returned by offloading him from the plane.

It is pertinent to note that Turkish Airlines has issued a boarding pass to Shaukat Yousafzai. Shaukat Yousafzai asserted he was going to meet her daughter in Manchester.

He disclosed a FIR was registered against him in Shangla’s Karora police station to bar him from performing Umrah.

The court has granted him bail, however, the federal government hasn’t removed his name from ECL yet.

