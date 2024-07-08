River Chenab in low flood after heavy monsoon rains

LAHORE - People in southern and a few parts of central Punjab heaved a sigh of relief after most of these areas received the first showers of the ongoing monsoon season on Sunday. Everything got drenched as heavy rain lashed Pakpattan and the surrounding areas. Soon after the rain was over, DPO Sadia Mehr went round different parts of the city and monitored the drainage of water. Light rain turns weather pleasant at Kot Mithan. Light rain, accompanied by a cool breeze, provided the people of Kot Mithan respite from the scorching heat. The Met Office, on the other hand, forecast more rains for the city during the next 48 hours. Minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was expected to go up to 36 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Ahmadpur Sharqia receives light rain

Light rain in Ahmadpur Sharqia late Saturday night rid the people of extreme heat and humidity. Tarinda Muhammad Panah receives downpour Heavy rain, accompanied by a cool breeze, in and around Tarinda Muhammad Panah turned the weather pleasant, bringing smiles on people’s faces. However, the rain inundated low-lying areas and the supply of electricity to the city and its suburbs was also suspended.

Several feeders trip as rain lashes Khanpur

The power supply was suspended after several feeders were tripped following heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, in Khanpur, Zahirpur and their surroundings. However, the rain provided a breather from extremely hot and humid weather.

On the other hand, with an increasing amount of rainfall, water levels in rivers are also rising.

Low flood in River Chenab at Khanki and Qadirabad prompted the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue a flood warning.