School headmaster accused of raping 10-year-old student in Karachi

KARACHI - In a harrowing incident, a school’s headmaster allegedly raped a 10-year-old female student in the city’s Moach Goth area on Saturday.

A case has been registered at the Mochko Police Station on the complaint by the victim’s father, said the police officials. The mother, in the first information report (FIR), said that three of her daughters take tuitions from the headmaster.

“The headmaster called and asked to send our daughters on June 21, saying he wants to give them eidi. However, when I refused, the headmaster insisted after which I sent my daughters,” said the FIR. The FIR said that when their daughters came back to home, the victim told her mother that the suspect had taken him to another room where he raped her. The victim also told her mother that he had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault, said the FIR.

Following the incident, the girl also underwent medical examination. The police said they are waiting for the report. The victim’s parents and local residents of the area protested at the Hub River Road against the suspect not being arrested. Due to the protest, the traffic was affected.

In a similar incident last month, a principal of a private school was arrested for torturing and harassing a female student. He was accused of attempting to rape a Class 10 student at the school near Orangi Town. The principal had been sending obscene messages and harassing the victim for several days. During the incident, he allegedly turned the CCTV camera towards the ceiling and coerced the student to commit adultery, threatening to fail her in her matriculation exams and ruin her future if she did not comply.