Monday, July 08, 2024
Security for Muharram reviewed

Agencies
July 08, 2024
Multan

SARGODHA   -   District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi Sunday chaired a meeting to review security arrangement for Muharram. SP Investigation Farhan Aslam,Sub-divisional officers of all circles,SHOs and police officers concerned participated in the meeting. It was briefed about security arrangements for majalis and processions. DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi directed the police officers to ensure the security of processions and majalis during  Muharram. There will be a complete ban on putting debris on the routes of the processions, he added.

Strict security of churches

The district police made strict security arrangements for churches in Sargodha and other parts of the district here on Sunday. A spokesman for district police said here that District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi  had ordered foolproof security for churches and all other religious places of the Christian community. An adequate number of police officers and personnel were deployed in and around churches. Personnel of Elite Force, Traffic Police and other law enforcement agencies were also deployed at important points on Sunday.

Youth shot dead

A youth was shot dead in Khushab police limits on Sunday. Police said, the incident took place at Okhli Mohla village where armed persons riding a motorcycle shot Muhammad Raees dead and fled. Police handed over the body to the family after postmortem. Police registered a case and started an investigation.

