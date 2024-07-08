Shafqat Shah congratulates Muslims on Islamic New Year

SUKKUR - Senior Politician and Social development activist Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has emphasised the significance of the Islamic New Year in the lives of Muslims. In his felicitation message issued here on Sunday, he urged the faithful to offer special prayers for peace, unity, growth and prosperity in the country. He stated that the Islamic New Year is a time for reflection on the past and a moment to look forward to the future with renewed hope and commitment to the values of Islam and humanity. He stressed the need for tolerance and collaborative efforts among the diverse people and assured of the government’s support for people-oriented projects and programmes that would promote socio-economic development. Shah expressed optimism that the new Islamic year would usher in more opportunities for the country and the nation, calling on the people to strengthen their faith and remain steadfast in their prayers for continued blessing from Almighty Allah.