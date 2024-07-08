Monday, July 08, 2024
Sigh of relief for Parvez Elahi as LHC orders removal of his name from PCL

Sigh of relief for Parvez Elahi as LHC orders removal of his name from PCL
Web Desk
5:02 PM | July 08, 2024
In a major relief, the Lahore High Court on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to remove the names of former chief minister Parvez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter in-law Zara Elahi from the Passport Control List (PCL). 

LHC's Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza announced the verdict. 

It was pleaded that the government had illegally put the names of Elahi and his family on the PCL. The federal government was made respondent on the former CM's plea which added that names of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) president, his son and daughter-in-law be excluded from the PCL to permit them to travel abroad. 

Earlier, Parvez Elahi filed an application with the anti-corruption court on Monday, requesting exemption from appearance in a case related to illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

