Sindh bars 143 clerics from travelling, delivering speeches for 60 days

KARACHI - The Sindh Home Department has imposed a 60-day ban on the travel and speeches of 143 clerics and preachers across 13 districts in the province, citing security concerns during the upcoming month of Muharram.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon had recommended the restrictions on these individuals.

The home department stated that the ban had been implemented “viewing the law and order situation” expected during the sacred Islamic month.

Among those whose speeches are banned for two months include Maulana Haque Nawaz Mari, Maulvi Abdul Hameed Lund, Maulana Abdul Ubedullah Sindhi, Maulana Sultan Mehmood Farooqi, Zakir Faiz Abbasi, Agha Ali Hussain Qumi, Zakir Samar Hussain, Maulana Aurangzaib Farooqi and Syed Zameer Hussain Shah. The notification further reads: “The firebrand speakers as banned above or any other person whether a resident of the province of Sindh or otherwise shall not indulge in any act including making speeches etc within the jurisdiction of Sindh that is likely to incite sectarian, ethnic or religious sentiments of any group or sect and is likely to cause breach of peace and disturb the tranquility and public order.”